Eleven killed after gunmen target Jewish festival in deadliest Australia shooting in decades

Source: BBC

New South Wales Police say 11 people have been killed in a shooting targeting the Jewish community, with 29 taken to hospital – including a child

It is the deadliest shooting in Australia since the Port Arthur attack in 1996

The attack at Bondi Beach happened while an event was being held to mark the start of Hanukkah – police say more than 1,000 people were in attendance

Article continues after advertisement

One gunman has been killed and a second suspect is in critical condition, according to police

One video gives the clearest picture yet of how the Bondi Beach attack was carried out, writes BBC Verify’s Benedict Garman

British-born Rabbi Eli Schlanger was among those killed in the attack, his family tells the BBC

An eyewitness tells the BBC he lost “a very dear friend” who’d just become a father again, while a young man says it felt like the shots went on for “an eternity”

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.