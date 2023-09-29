Akl Harbour Bridge under 'red alert' as gales move in

[Source: 1News]

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has issued a red alert for Auckland Harbour Bridge tomorrow morning as gales move in.

The alert is in place from 4am to 8am as wind gusts may reach 90-100km/h. A red alert means all lanes on the bridge could be closed during this time.

With gusts of 75-85km/h forecast for the rest of Saturday, an amber alert has also been issued for the bridge from 8am to 8pm tomorrow.

Under an amber alert, motorists can expect reduced speeds across the Harbour Bridge and possible lane closures.

Waka Kotahi said winds are expected to ease by Saturday evening.

“Motorists are urged to drive to the conditions, look out for the electronic message boards which will indicate lane closures and reduced speeds, and stay within their lane while travelling across the bridge,” the agency wrote in a statement.

“Drivers of high sided vehicles and motorcyclists are advised to avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge and use the western ring route on State Highways 16 and 18.”

Auckland Transport (AT) has also advised travellers to look ahead as two planned events in the city centre will impact travel tomorrow, alongside the bad weather.

“A march will take place tomorrow between Franklin/Ponsonby Road and Western Park, along Ponsonby Road,” AT wrote in a statement.

“There will be temporary bus detours in place on Ponsonby Road, so AT advises customers to check live departures on the AT mobile app to see which stops are impacted.

“Auckland Transport is aware of an event involving slow-moving traffic on Sunday, that will likely cause disruption to transport across the Auckland roading network from 10am until 3pm.

“A convoy is expected to travel north on SH1 from the Ramarama on-ramp, exiting the motorway at the Onewa off-ramp (across the Harbour Bridge).

“The convoy plans to re-enter the motorway at the Onewa on-ramp southbound (across Auckland Harbour Bridge) and then travel through the Auckland CBD to Ellerslie Racecourse.”