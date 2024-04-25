About 282 million people faced acute hunger last year: UN-led report

[Source: Aljazeera]

Food insecurity worsened around the world in 2023, with about 282 million people suffering from acute hunger due to conflicts, particularly in Gaza and Sudan.

According to United Nations agencies and development groups extreme weather events and economic shocks added to the number of those facing acute food insecurity.

The number has grown by 24 million when compared with 2022.

The report, which called the global outlook “bleak” for this year, is produced for an international alliance bringing together UN agencies, the European Union and governmental and non-governmental bodies.

Much of last year’s increase is due to the report’s expanded geographic coverage and deteriorating conditions in 12 countries.