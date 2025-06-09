We’re in for a physical clash, says Mata

Flying Fijians loose forward Viliame Mata expects nothing less than a bruising encounter when Fiji opens its Pacific Nations Cup campaign against Tonga.

The Tongans head into Suva with momentum, having already beaten Samoa last weekend, while Fiji will be running out for the first time with a new-look side.

With four debutants set to make their mark, Mata knows the test will be both physical and mental.

“Yeah, it’s going to be a physical game. They’ve got one game in their bag. It’s our first game out as a new squad here, so we’re expecting a physical game.”

As one of the most senior members in the squad, Mata has been playing the role of mentor to the newcomers, urging them to embrace the challenge and not be overawed by the occasion.

“I’ve been encouraging the boys to go out and enjoy themselves. It’s going to be a physical one against Tonga, but I just advise them to go and enjoy it.”

Mata believes the debutants have quickly settled into camp, many of them bringing professional experience that has helped smooth their transition.

But he also stressed the importance of discipline and focus, especially with home fans behind them.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will take on Tonga at 3pm tomorrow at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

