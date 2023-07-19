Rainibogi's golden triumph

Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships gold medalist Taniela Rainibogi says winning a medal in the prestigious event will always hold a special place in his heart.

Rainibogi was part of the national team that brought home an impressive two gleaming gold medals, one silver, and two bronze medals at the 2023 championships in India.

As team captain, Rainibogi says he made sure he led by example, showcasing a mindset geared towards personal improvement and excellence.

The 25-year-old humbly admits that his primary goal going into the championship was to surpass his personal best.

However, Rainibogi says that little did he know that his unwavering dedication and focus would lead to a storybook ending – claiming the gold medal in the men’s 109 kg category.

“It was something special and emotional for me because this is my first medal in the Commonwealth Championship.”

Another athlete who shone brightly during the championships was 18-year-old Leyna-May Domonatani.

Domonatani says, winning the gold medal in the junior category will undoubtedly be a cherished memory.

“Yeah its good because this is my first international so it was a good experience for me so I’m looking forward to the other competitions.”

She adds that the experience gained at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships would undoubtedly propel her towards new challenges and higher levels of success in the future.

Domonatani also settled for a bronze in the senior grade while Nehemiah Elder settled for silver and Miriama Taletawa got bronze in the 71kg.