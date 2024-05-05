It was a frustrating game says Drua skipper

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Meli Derenalagi.

Following their match against the Brumbies last night, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain says that it was a frustrating loss for them.

Meli Derenalagi says that they were fully aware of how good their opponents were, and their physicality and high intensity was not enough for the game.

He adds that they will take this loss as a learning curve.

Derenalagi also acknowledges that some of the decisions they made were poor.

“It is a lesson for us in terms of decision-making. I know we will learn from this game and we will work hard for our next game”.

Derenalagi has reiterated that they will try their best to secure a road game.

The Fijian Drua will now return to the drawing board to prepare for their next match against the Western Force next Saturday at 11:55 p.m.

You can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.