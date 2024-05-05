President acknowledges Lau Education Trust

[ Source : Fiji Government/ Facebook]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has applauded the Lau Education Charitable Trust for advancing work on the quality of life and education of youngsters and youths across the 72 villages in the province of Lau.

The head of state highlighted this while officiating at the charitable organization’s fundraising dinner at the Vodafone Arena in Suva last night.

Ratu Wiliame says it is remarkable that the members of the Trust have invested in the implementation of learning, with a strong focus on early childhood and primary education and also valuing the linkages to secondary and tertiary learning.

He has commanded fundraising engagements such as this that enable the Trust to source educational equipment for school-age children.

“LECT is indeed a beacon of optimism and an exemplary pillar for advancing the quality of life for its people in communities out of urban centres. Between January 2023 and March 2024, the Trust delivered an estimated 35 tonnes of school and associated equipment to schools in Vanuavatu, Moce, Fulaga, Namuka-i-Lau, Nayau, Oneata, Ogea, Vatoa, Ono-i-Lau, Moala, and Matuku.”

President Ratu Wiliame encouraged sustained collaboration among stakeholders, including the government, civil society, and the private sector, to work towards positively shaping the education landscape of our people.

A few successful projects this year by the Lau Education Charitable Trust included repairs to a 40,000-liter water tank, a basic necessity, and proper sanitation for teachers and students at Vanuavatu District School.

LECT has committed to refurbishing all early childhood centres on Cicia Island to include an adequate water supply, decent furniture, and library books.

Its partnership with SolarBuddy Australia means that about 2,300 students and teachers can now study with proper lighting at night using solar desk lamps.