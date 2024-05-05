Rewa set to face Ba

[File Photo]

The Rewa Football side will not be taking their match against Ba in the Digicel Fiji Premier League today lightly.

Speaking to FBC Sports, head coach, Rodeck Singh says that they will be playing like they are playing in the OFC Men’s Champions League.

Singh adds that they have discussed and worked on areas that they failed in in the game against Nadi last week and is hoping for a good outing.

The coach also says that Ba is a dangerous side and they cannot let their guard down.

“We have prepared on how we will execute things against Ba, knowing that they are posing a lot of threats in the midfield and in their upfront attacking force and we have planned that by that we have planned accordingly and we are trying to see if we can apply that. This game is actually a boost for us as we prepare for the OFC Men’s Champions League”.

Singh adds that there have been missing a lot of scoring opportunities and hopes that it won’t be the case today against Ba.

The two are set to battle it out at Ratu Cakobau Park at 3pm.

Other DFPL games happening today see Navua hosting Labasa also at the same time.

Nasinu travels to Lawaqa Park to face Nadroga, Lautoka will play Tailevu Naitasiri in Churchill Park while Nadi faces Suva at Prince Charles Park at 2pm.

You can catch a live commentary of the Rewa-Ba match on Mirchi FM from 3 pm.