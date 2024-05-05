PM Rabuka meets Tongan counterpart

[ Source : Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Tongan Prime Minister Hu’akavemeiliku Siaosi Sovaleni have discussed the key areas of collaboration ahead of the upcoming 53rd Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Meeting.

The meeting will be held in Tonga from 26th to 30th August this year.

The Prime Ministers focused on key issues relating to the management of the Forum, which goes to the heart of leadership, and its transition at PIF.

Article continues after advertisement

In the process, the Troika received a briefing from the PIF Secretariat on processes leading up to the Leaders’ meeting that will address issues to be considered by the Leaders in Tonga.

The Prime Ministers further explored avenues to optimize funding streams aimed at supporting PIF Members in dealing with the impacts of the climate crisis.

Prime Minister Rabuka says Fiji will continue to work closely with Tonga and other Pacific Island countries to deliver the goals of the 2050 Strategy.

The meeting also highlighted prospects to further enhance the diplomatic relations and cooperation between the two nations in view of their shared history, cultural and traditional kinship, and collective participation at regional forums and on the global stage.

The meeting demonstrated the renewed commitment to unity by the two friendly nations and the shared undertaking of the two leaders to stand together with the Pacific family in building a peaceful and prosperous region.