FBC Boys Medal Tally
School Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 Marist 17 6 10 33
2 Suva Grammar 6 9 6 21
3 QVS 5 2 3 10
4 MGM 3 6 0 9
5 RKS 2 11 10 23
FBC Girls Medal Tally
School Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 MGM 14 9 8 31
2 Suva Grammar 8 5 5 18
3 ACS 4 10 8 22
4 Natabua 3 1 2 6
5 Ratu Sukuna 3 1 2 6
Full Coverage

Football

Celtic thump hearts to move six points clear

May 5, 2024 11:25 am

[Source: BBC]

Brendan Rodgers says Celtic “can have a bit of fun” in next Saturday’s Old Firm derby after a commanding victory over Hearts moved them six points clear at the Scottish Premiership summit.

In a breathless start, Kyogo Furuhashi nodded in from compatriot Reo Hatate’s cross to ignite a boisterous Celtic Park crowd that had been almost stunned three minutes earlier when Lawrence Shankland’s effort deflected just wide.

Hearts, who had won their previous two encounters with Celtic, responded well but were undone again when Matt O’Riley’s outrageous ball from deep on the left found Kyogo racing into the box to finish first time.

Article continues after advertisement

The Celtic forward was denied a first-half treble when his shot on the swivel was tipped round the post by a busy Zander Clark, who prevented a third for the hosts after the break with a fine double save to deny Hatate and O’Riley.

However, the Hearts goalkeeper could do nothing to stop O’Riley’s late penalty, rifled high into the top-right corner after an on-field review showed Shankland had clearly handled in the box.

The result ramps up the pressure on Rangers, who welcome Kilmarnock on Sunday and now know there is almost no margin for error with a potential Old Firm title decider looming next weekend.

“It’s felt like it’s getting back to what I want it to be,” Rodgers said of his side’s performance. “This stage, it’s all about mentality. You can see mentally we are in a really good place.

“We have a lot of work to do in the week. We’ll get our plan ready and then next Saturday we can have a bit of fun.”

Steven Naismith’s Hearts side excelled in first-half spells, with Cammy Devlin having a close-range shot tipped wide superbly by Joe Hart before Stephen Kingsley planted a back-post header wide.

However, the visitors were ultimately caught out by one defensive lapse, a stunning moment of quality and a bizarre handball, although tidier finishing from Celtic would have made it a more sobering afternoon.

Regardless of what Rangers do on Sunday, you could make a valid case for saying Celtic are all but one win from continuing their Premiership domination.

A victory for Rodgers’ side in next Saturday’s Old Firm derby would at the very least restore a six-point lead with just six points to play for.

On the basis of their recent home form in the fixture, and with the likes of Callum McGregor and Cameron Carter-Vickers looking back to their best, Celtic fans will be confident of their team being in a commanding position next weekend.

The wait to secure third drags on for another 24 hours at least for Hearts, who are watching an impressive season peter out a bit.

Nevertheless, they gave Celtic a few scares in some promising spells but lacked a clinical edge and looked susceptible from cross balls.

Naismith will want that addressed as they aim to finish the campaign strong.

