Fijiana 7s remains determined

The Fijiana 7s side is all ready for the semifinal against New Zealand this afternoon.

Lavena Cavuru says that their aim of even reaching the last eight has been accomplished and it’s now on to the bigger plan which is winning the semifinal.

Cavuru has thanked everyone for supporting the side and is urging them to continue to do so as they gear up for the Kiwis.

She adds that they will be going out strong as the coaches have faith in them.

Fijiana is set to face New Zealand at 5.02 this afternoon and you can watch it live on the FBC TV.

Meanwhile, the men will battle Spain in the 9th place play-off at 4.36 pm.