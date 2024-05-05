Farmers urged to adopt techniques

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Livestock farmers in Daku, Macuata have been urged by the Ministry of Agriculture to adopt farming techniques that mitigate damages caused by climate change.

While donating fencing materials to the farmers, Assistant Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Tomasi Tunabuna says these issues include bushfires resulting from long dry spells.

Tunabuna suggested that farmers plant pine trees around fenced areas as an efficient method to control fires.

“We should try and look into areas where we can use techniques that best address reduction of losses from climate change – and in this case, bushfires because of the long dry spells.”

Tunabuna also highlighted plans to assist those who have not received funding in recent years.

Livestock farmer Upendra Narayan expressed gratitude for the timely assistance, emphasizing its role in protecting livestock from dog attacks and preventing damage to other farms.