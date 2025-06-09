Waratahs embrace title pressure

[Photo: FILE]

Defending champions NSW Waratahs are embracing the pressure that comes with being the team to beat as they prepare for tomorrow’s Super Rugby Women’s Grand Final against the McDonald’s Fiji Drua Women in Ba.

Waratahs captain Emily Chancellor says the Sydney-based side is no stranger to high expectations and is eager for the opportunity to add another chapter to the club’s successful history.

“It’s great pressure to have. We like playing under pressure. The Waratahs are a successful team across Super W.”

The visitors head into the decider chasing a third consecutive Super Rugby Women’s title and know they will face a stern challenge against a Drua side playing a grand final on home soil for the first time.

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“This year we’re looking forward to an opportunity to continue that legacy and continue trying to hold on to that title and maybe make it a three-peat.”

The Waratahs and Drua Women will meet at the 4R Stadium in Ba tomorrow, with both sides aiming to etch their names into Super Rugby Women’s history.

The match kicks off at 1pm and it will air LIVE on FBC Sports.