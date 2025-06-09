Charters walks free

[File Photo]

The Suva High Court has granted a permanent stay in the matter involving Charlie Charters.

The former journalist was charged with two counts of aiding and abetting a person in relation to the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

Speaking to the media after the judgement, Charters counsel Sefron Fatiaki says the judgment has concluded the criminal proceedings in the Magistrates Court.

Fatiaki adds that FICAC does have the right of appeal within the time frame if it is in their discretion.

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Charters was represented by counsel Sefron Fatiaki and Juleen Fatiaki.