Resort keeps top food safety status

A taste of Fiji with quality and care at every table.[PICTURE: SUPPLIED]

Shangri-La Yanuca Island, Fiji has renewed its Food Safety Management System certification.

According to the resort, it remains the only resort in Fiji to hold this internationally recognised food safety standard.

The certification confirms the resort continues to meet strict food safety requirements across its kitchens, restaurants and food operations.

An independent audit assessed the resort’s food handling processes, including how ingredients are received, prepared, served and monitored.

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Shangri-La Yanuca Island General Manager Francis Lee states that the recertification shows the commitment of staff across the resort.

Lee adds the certification gives guests confidence that food safety remains a priority in every dining experience.

The certification covers the resort’s seven restaurants and bars, staff dining areas and operational kitchens, a total of 15 food and beverage outlets.

Hygiene and Sanitation Manager Simione Navokavokadrau and his team worked alongside culinary, purchasing and operations staff to maintain the required standards.

Shangri-La Yanuca Island first achieved HACCP certification in 2008, becoming the first hotel in Fiji to receive the recognition.