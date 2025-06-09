New faces join election watchdog

The new appointment of two new Commissioners.

The Electoral Commission has returned to full strength with the appointment of two new Commissioners ahead of the next General Election.

Nicola Vuetilovoni and Raumanu Georgina Pranjivan have joined the Commission, while Ratu Inoke Loganimoce, Nemani Mati and Reginald Jokhan have been reappointed for new terms.

Electoral Commission Chairperson Justice Usaia Ratuvili said the appointments come at an important time as the Commission prepares for its responsibilities during the electoral period.

“Our role is very clear under the Constitution and by statute. Collectively with the FEO, we are the Elections Management Body for Fiji.”

Article continues after advertisement

Ratuvili said the General Election will be conducted by the Fijian Elections Office, the Supervisor of Elections and the Secretary to the Commission.

Vuetilovoni brings more than 30 years of experience in architecture, project management, property, tourism and corporate governance.

Pranjivan is a legal practitioner with experience in public law, governance and commercial litigation. She previously served more than 11 years in the Office of the Attorney-General and has represented Fiji in international forums.

The Electoral Commission says the appointments strengthen its ability to carry out its constitutional responsibilities as preparations continue for the upcoming General Election.