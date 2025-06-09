Immunisation boost for Fiji's remote communities

[Photo: FIJI GOVERNMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Access to life-saving vaccines in Fiji’s remote and maritime communities is set to improve with the rollout of 65 solar-powered vaccine carriers under the Ministry of Health and Medical Services’ Solar Vaccine Carrier Pilot Programme.

The carriers, launched yesterday, keep vaccines at the required temperature of 2°C to 8°C for up to 12 hours, ensuring they remain safe and effective during transport to isolated communities.

Powered by electricity or solar energy, the lightweight units reduce reliance on ice packs and make it easier for health workers to deliver vaccines in hard-to-reach areas.

The Ministry says the carriers will also strengthen disaster preparedness by protecting the vaccine cold chain during cyclones, floods and other emergencies.

Article continues after advertisement

The pilot programme will evaluate the technology as Fiji works to strengthen its immunisation programme and ensure every child has equal access to essential vaccines.