Commission calls for religious targeting investigation

[Photo: FILE]

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is calling for stronger child protection and safeguarding measures in schools following reports that a student at a prominent secondary school was allegedly singled out because of his religion during a discussion led by an external visitor.

The Commission said it was concerned by reports and video footage circulating on social media, which allegedly show the incident taking place during school hours. While the facts are still being established, the Commission said the allegations are serious and require careful investigation.

It said any situation where a child feels targeted, pressured, humiliated or excluded because of their religion, beliefs, identity or background raises significant human rights and child protection concerns.

“Every child has the right to learn in a safe, respectful and inclusive environment”

Article continues after advertisement

The FHRADC stressed that schools should be places where all students feel valued, regardless of their religion, ethnicity, background or beliefs. It said no child should experience discrimination, intimidation, coercion or treatment that undermines their wellbeing, confidence, sense of belonging or educational experience.

The Commission noted that child safeguarding extends beyond protection from physical harm and includes protection from emotional and psychological harm, discrimination, bullying, intimidation, inappropriate behaviour and any form of pressure relating to personal beliefs, religion, culture or identity.

It also reminded education stakeholders that Section 22 of Fiji’s 2013 Constitution guarantees freedom of religion, conscience and belief. The provision states that a child attending an educational institution cannot be required to receive religious instruction or participate in religious observances of a religion that is not their own without the consent of a parent or lawful guardian.

The Commission further cited Section 41 of the Constitution, which states that the best interests of the child must be the primary consideration in every matter concerning the child, including decisions and activities within schools.

The FHRADC has called on the Ministry of Education to investigate the matter promptly and fairly. It also recommended a review of policies governing external visitors and speakers in schools to ensure appropriate vetting, supervision and child safeguarding standards are consistently applied.

The Commission urged schools to strengthen child safeguarding policies, introduce clear codes of conduct for external visitors, including religious leaders, provide regular training on child rights and religious diversity, and establish safe and accessible channels for students and parents to raise concerns.

The Commission said Fiji’s cultural and religious diversity remains one of the country’s greatest strengths and that schools have an important role in promoting mutual respect, understanding and social cohesion.

It added that it stands ready to work with the Ministry of Education and other stakeholders to strengthen child safeguarding measures and ensure every child can learn in an environment that protects their rights, dignity and wellbeing.