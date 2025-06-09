Coastline gets a green makeover

Guests take part in mangrove planting. [PICTURE:SUPPLIED]

DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Fiji has planted about 200 mangrove seedlings along its Sonaisali Island coastline as part of efforts to protect coastal ecosystems.

The initiative was held ahead of World Mangrove Day and brought together resort team members, guests and representatives from the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) for a morning of restoration and environmental education.

Around 15 participants took part in the activity, learning about the role mangroves play in reducing coastal erosion, protecting shorelines and supporting marine life.

DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Fiji General Manager Shanaka Perera stated that the activity allowed guests and team members to better understand Fiji’s natural environment while contributing to conservation.

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Perera says as an island resort, they recognise the responsibility to protect the ecosystems that support Fiji’s communities and tourism industry.

The restoration activity is supported by the Hilton Global Foundation through its partnership with WWF’s mangrove restoration program in Fiji.

The program is working with iTaukei communities to restore eight hectares of mangroves across two sites within the Great Sea Reef, the Ba River Estuary and the Yasawa Islands.

WWF’s conservation program also focuses on building long-term community capacity through ecological restoration training, locally managed mangrove nurseries and community-led stewardship initiatives.

The mangrove planting was carried out under DoubleTree Resort by Hilton Fiji’s CARE Committee initiatives, which encourage staff and guests to participate in environmental and community projects.

The resort says the activity is aimed at encouraging more people to recognise the importance of protecting mangrove forests and strengthening climate resilience in coastal areas.