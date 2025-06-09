Plastic pollution gets a new solution

Rob Denney. [Photo: SUPPLIED]

Plastic waste that once threatened to pollute communities could soon become a resource for construction in Dreketi.

A new zero-emissions recycling project is set to convert discarded plastic into building materials, including pavers, while creating a local solution to rural waste challenges.

The initiative is being led by Rob Denney under the Moce Benu program, with the focus on reducing plastic pollution and improving waste management outside Fiji’s main urban centres.

The project will process mixed plastic waste collected from communities and transform it into useful products without relying on traditional recycling methods that require large amounts of water and energy.

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Denney states the goal is to bring recycling closer to communities and prove that plastic waste can be given a second life.

The system will use renewable energy solutions, including solar power and a biodigester, to reduce emissions throughout the recycling process.

Communities in Dromananuku and Wailevu are already involved in collecting plastic waste, which will be processed at the Dreketi facility.

By recycling plastic locally, the project aims to reduce the need to transport waste to urban centres, lowering costs and cutting the environmental impact linked to waste disposal.

The initiative also has ambitions beyond Dreketi, with plans to expand the model across Vanua Levu, Fiji and potentially other Pacific Island countries.