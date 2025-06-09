NFA Warns against destroying fire evidence

Items remaining after fire incident

The National Fire Authority says action can be taken against those who interfere with fire investigations by removing damaged structures before officers complete their assessments.

NFA Chief Executive Officer Sowane Puamau raised the concern when he appeared before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Affairs.

Presenting the NFA’s response to the Public Health (Amendment) Bill 2026, Puamau said fire scenes must be preserved until officers complete their assessments.

He said removing damaged structures too soon can affect the NFA’s ability to determine the cause of a fire and prepare reports required for insurance claims.

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A recent resort fire, according to the CEO highlighted the issue after NFA officers arrived to find the entire building had already been demolished.

Sowane said evidence that could help determine whether a fire was accidental, deliberate or linked to illegal activity may have been destroyed.

“Drugs nowadays are a concern. Evidence can be destroyed before we actually come in. Arson evidence can be destroyed and other matters.”

The NFA is calling for better coordination with environmental health officials before fire-damaged buildings are removed.

Sowane said consultation would allow investigators to complete their work while addressing any safety risks at the site.