Fiji bowls team opens with two wins in Glasgow

[Photo: Suva Bowling Cup/ Facebook]

Fiji’s bowls team has made a dream start to its Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games campaign, with Rajnesh Prasad stunning reigning Bowls World Cup champion Sam Tolchard of England in the men’s singles.

Prasad produced a composed performance to beat the four-time Commonwealth Games medallist 8-3, 6-7, 1-0 in a tie-break in Section C, handing Fiji a major opening-day victory as bowls made its Commonwealth Games debut indoors.

Fiji’s women also impressed, with the women’s pair comfortably defeating Botswana 11-1 before drawing the second set 4-4 to seal another win.

Prasad will face Jamaica’s Robert Simpson in his second match tomorrow, while Fiji’s women’s pair take on Wales at 4.25pm local time as they look to build on their unbeaten start.