Tuisue targets strong Commonwealth debut

Team Fiji Basketball 3x3 rep, Bulou Tuisue. [Photo: TAINA BASIYALO]

More than 15 years after first wearing the Fiji jersey, Bulou Tuisue is preparing for another career milestone – leading the nation’s women’s 3×3 basketball team onto the Commonwealth Games stage for the very first time.

The 35-year-old captain believes Fiji’s early arrival in Scotland has already paid dividends, giving the squad valuable time to recover from the demanding journey and adapt to the new time zone ahead of competition.

While Tuisue is one of the newest members of the team’s 3×3 programme, having only taken up the fast-paced format four years ago after a long five-on-five career, she says stepping into the captaincy role has been made easier by the experience surrounding her.

“The travel was hard on our bodies, but Fiji did really well to get us here early so we’ve had time to adjust. The three girls have a lot of experience in 3×3, so for me it was about fitting in and making sure I fulfil my role. Preparation has been very good, and everyone’s working towards the same goal.”

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The New Zealand-based player first represented Fiji as a 16-year-old at an Olympic qualifying tournament in Spain and has since enjoyed several international campaigns, including last year’s Melanesian Cup.

Now, nearly two decades later, she is determined to help guide Fiji through another historic chapter.

Tuisue says the team is focused on making the most of the opportunity without allowing the occasion to become overwhelming.

She believes success starts with competing fearlessly against every opponent and staying united as a group throughout the tournament.

For the veteran skipper, leading Fiji at the Commonwealth Games is less about wearing the captain’s armband and more about bringing the team together in pursuit of a common goal.

“We’re never going to take this opportunity for granted, but we’re not going to let it overwhelm us either. We’re here to compete and chase the same goal as every other team. Captaining is about bringing the girls together and making sure we all understand what we’re here to achieve.”

Our Fiji women’s team will go against the Cayman Islands 10.15pm tomorrow.

You can watch the LIVE action of the 2026 Commonwealth Games on FBC.