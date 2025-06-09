World

More than 10,000 evacuated in southwestern France

Reuters

July 23, 2026 4:34 pm

[Source: Reuters]

More than 10,000 people were evacuated overnight ​in southwestern France as a ‌rapidly spreading wildfire scorched through 2,000 hectares of land west of the ​city of Bordeaux, officials ​said.

Wildfires have burnt more ⁠land in Europe already ​this year than the annual average ​in the past two decades, data shows, as the world’s fastest-warming continent has endured three ​stifling, virtually back-to-back heatwaves ​so far this year.

Five hundred firefighters are ‌battling ⁠to control the blaze, the prefecture said, adding that the wildfire was very rough, but that ​no one ​has ⁠been injured so far.

The wildfire is located near ​the Arcachon Bay area, ​a ⁠tourist hotspot, and many of those evacuated are tourists staying in ⁠camping ​sites.

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