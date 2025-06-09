Legge impressed but not surprised

[Photo: FILE]

McDonald’s Fijian Drua coach, Mike Legge, says he’s immensely impressed but not surprised ahead of the Super Rugby Women’s final against the Waratahs tomorrow at 4R Stadium Govind Park in Ba.

The Waratahs may have brought back some Wallaroos stars for the final, but it will not change a thing for the Drua.

Coach Legge says this is another normal day in the office for his team.

‘With our players, even the young ones that played the Wallaroos and the beginning of the year, in previous times I guess the girls would have been in awe of the opposition, but now for them it’s just another game, it’s whoever is in front of them they’ll attack it how they see it’.

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The Waratahs are hunting their seventh Super Rugby Women’s title but will have to overcome the two-time champions Drua in the first-ever Grand Final in Fiji.

Fijian Drua chief executive officer, Jeff Miller, believes this is a game fans shouldn’t miss because they have a chance to be part of history.

‘It’s a historic opportunity for Fiji to host such a final, and it’s not only to hopefully get a big crowd of supporters, but it will be seen in Australia and New Zealand and around the world, so it’s a big opportunity’.

The Drua hosts the defending champions at 1.05pm tomorrow.

You can catch all the action live on FBC Sports.