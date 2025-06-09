Rabuka signals sugar industry overhaul

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka. [Photo: FILE]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says major reforms are needed to revive Fiji’s sugar industry, as taxpayers continue to support a sector facing production challenges.

He says modernisation, improved farming systems and upgraded facilities are critical to increasing output and reducing the industry’s ongoing struggles.

Rabuka says while government continues to support the sugar industry, long-term solutions must focus on increasing production through large-scale farming and mechanisation.

“The real solution should be large-scale farms, mechanized cultivation and mechanized harvesting.”

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Rabuka admits Fiji has fallen behind in upgrading its sugar mills, with ageing machinery and outdated equipment affecting the industry’s ability to operate efficiently.

He says government, landowners, the Fiji Sugar Corporation and other stakeholders will need to work together to secure the future of the sector.