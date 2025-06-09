Officers jailed for rape

Two former police officers have been sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment after being convicted of raping a 17-year-old girl in Savusavu.

High Court judge Justice Lee Burney delivered the sentence at the Labasa High Court today, saying the offending was a serious abuse of authority and public trust.

The court heard that on the night of April 12 last year, the two men were on mobile patrol in Savusavu when they instructed the victim to enter their police vehicle.

Justice Burney said the officers drove the victim to a secluded area, where they raped her on the back seat of the vehicle before taking her home.

Article continues after advertisement

The court heard the men later returned to the family home with the victim’s uncle and drank grog with the family.

Justice Burney said the victim entered the vehicle because she trusted the officers and their uniform.

He said the officers had abused that trust and had disgraced the uniform they wore.

The judge said the offending had also affected public confidence in police officers, which he said was critical for effective policing.

Justice Burney said the victim continues to suffer emotional and psychological harm from the offence.

He said the victim has found it difficult to trust people, especially those in positions of power, and that the incident had affected her confidence and wellbeing.

The judge found the offending was extremely serious, with aggravating factors including the victim’s vulnerability, the accused being serving police officers, the abuse of authority and the impact caused to the victim.

Justice Burney also found the offending was premeditated and said the men’s decision to return to the family home after the offence added to the harm caused.

He said the sentence must send a strong message that those who abuse positions of authority and public trust will face serious punishment.

Both men had no previous convictions and the court considered their personal circumstances, including their family responsibilities.

Each man was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment, with time already spent in custody deducted.

They will be eligible for parole after serving nine years and 10 months.

Both men have 30 days to appeal the decision.