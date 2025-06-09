Pay gaps closed for FCS officers

Acting Attorney General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga

The Coalition Government says it is working to improve conditions in the Fiji Corrections Service while the search for a new Commissioner gets underway.

Acting Attorney General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga says the service has received increased funding and government will continue working with development partners to address its needs.

Turaga says while complaints from inmates are inevitable in any correctional system, every allegation must be properly reported, investigated and referred through the appropriate processes.

He stressed that inmates must be treated with dignity, saying Fiji has fallen below the United Nations’ minimum standards for the treatment of prisoners, and Government is committed to addressing those shortcomings, including taking disciplinary action against officers where necessary.

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Turaga also revealed that the Government has resolved long-standing salary disparities within the Fiji Corrections Service by introducing a rank-based pay structure.

He says officers were previously paid according to job descriptions, leaving some long-serving personnel earning less than newer recruits.

The Minister adds that the previous government regularised salaries for the military and police but failed to do the same for Corrections officers, adding that fair pay, proper working conditions and respect are essential to strengthening the service.

“And we’ve performed below the minimum standards. That’s something that government has to address. Includes even disciplinary actions against officers.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says the position of Commissioner of the Fiji Corrections Service has been advertised.

Rabuka says the recruitment process will continue alongside ongoing legal proceedings involving the former Commissioner, with whichever process is concluded first determining the next course of action.