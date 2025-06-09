8 Oceania Hospital nurses earn specialist haemodialysis qualification

[Photo: OCEANIA HOSPITAL/ FACEBOOK]

Eight nurses from Oceania Hospital in Suva have completed the Fiji Haemodialysis Nursing Certificate Programme, strengthening the country’s specialist renal healthcare workforce.

The hospital says the programme is endorsed by the Fiji Nursing Council and equips nurses with the specialised knowledge and skills required to care for patients undergoing haemodialysis treatment.

It says the achievement reflects the nurses’ commitment to continuous learning, professional excellence and delivering the highest standard of care to patients living with kidney disease.

Oceania Hospital says the newly qualified nurses will further strengthen its ability to provide safe, compassionate and quality haemodialysis services for the community.

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The hospital has also congratulated the eight nurses on reaching the milestone, acknowledging their dedication to advancing specialist nursing care in Fiji.