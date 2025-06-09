Mangroves key to climate resilience

[Photo: FILE]

Climate advocate Adi Sivoki Oripa Susu is calling for greater investment in nature-based solutions, saying mangrove restoration is essential to protecting Fiji’s coastal communities from the growing impacts of climate change.

She says mangroves play a vital role in strengthening coastal resilience by protecting shorelines and absorbing carbon from the atmosphere.

Adi Susu warns that climate change is not only damaging the environment but also threatening the culture, identity and livelihoods of coastal communities.

She says rising sea levels are causing the loss of ancestral land, which also means the loss of cultural heritage and traditional knowledge passed down through generations.

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“Because of this loss of land, it means the loss of ancestral sites and the loss of identity. I think this is one of the major concerns for coastal communities because they have so much history connected to their land. Losing it means losing their identity, losing their home, and the knowledge that has been passed down through generations.”

Adi Susu adds that communities are also reporting declining fish populations, affecting food security and reinforcing the need for stronger climate action.

Island Youth Network Director Adam Ó Ceallaigh says island communities must have a stronger voice in climate and development decision-making.

“A crucial way to overcome these challenges is to increase representation. If we focus on the UN system and Sustainable Development Goal 16, it is about peace, justice and strong institutions.”

Climate advocates say research into mangrove carbon storage can help inform government policy, unlock climate finance opportunities, and strengthen mangrove restoration efforts across Fiji.