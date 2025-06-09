Pacific sets climate agenda

[Photo: PACIFIC ISLANDS FORUM/ FACEBOOK]

Pacific climate ministers have strengthened regional coordination ahead of COP31.

The leaders have agreed to present a united Pacific position before global climate negotiations begin in Türkiye from November 9 to November 20.

The sixth Pacific Climate Ministers Talanoa centred on preparations for the Pre-COP31 meeting in Fiji and COP31.

Ministers discussed regional priorities, technical planning and coordination through the Pacific Senior Officials Taskforce.

Article continues after advertisement

The meeting was co-chaired by Solomon Islands Minister of Environment, Climate Change, Disaster Management and Meteorology Wayne Ghemu, representing the Pacific Islands Forum Chair, and Australia’s Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen.

Ghemu said the Pacific’s strength comes from speaking with one voice. He said a united approach strengthens the region’s influence and negotiating position. He added that regional solidarity is essential in an increasingly uncertain global environment.

Bowen said the Pre-COP meeting will give Pacific countries a chance to shape global climate talks.

He said it would also bring governments and investors to the region. He added that regional cooperation will help deliver outcomes on Pacific priorities.

Secretariat of the Pacific Regional Environment Program Director General Sefanaia Nawadra said Pacific communities continue to face the impacts of climate change every day.

He said countries across the region have a responsibility to ensure Pacific priorities remain at the centre of global negotiations.

Pacific Islands Forum Deputy Secretary General Desna Solofa said officials are also responding to growing global challenges. She said these include geopolitical tensions, pressure on climate finance, challenges to science and concerns over the pace of multilateral action.

She said the region must remain agile as it advances the COP31 Pacific Partnership.

Ministers also reviewed recent engagement with Türkiye, outcomes from the UN climate talks in Bonn and discussions during London Climate Action Week.

They also considered technical meetings that will help shape the Pacific’s collective position for COP31.

The talanoa also received updates from the COP31 Pacific Climate Envoys on their work plans, international engagements and priorities through the end of 2026.