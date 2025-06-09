Rome to offer free cinema screenings as refuge from summer heat

[Source: Reuters]

Rome will offer free screenings in 11 air-conditioned cinemas as part of a ​heat-relief plan Mayor Roberto Gualtieri presented, while most of Europe was sweltering through a hot summer.

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The scheme, named after the 1983 ​U.S. film classic “Il Grande Freddo” (“The Big Chill”), ​will run from Thursday to August 4, ⁠expanding an existing network of climate shelters ​in the Italian capital including public libraries and ​museums.

“Beautiful films, including recent releases, will be screened,” Gualtieri said in a press conference.

The free screenings will take ​place between 1 p.m. and 6.30 p.m., ​with admission on a first-come, first-served basis. The first ‌movie ⁠will be the 2023 Italian comedy drama “C’è Ancora Domani” (“There’s Still Tomorrow”).

“Each day a different film will be shown in all 11 participating cinemas, ​and people ​will be ⁠able to spend time there watching a movie in a cool ​environment, because not everyone has air conditioning,” ​Gualtieri ⁠said.

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Temperatures in Rome were expected to peak at 36 degrees Celsius (97 degrees Fahrenheit) on Wednesday, ⁠and ​35C on both Thursday and ​Friday, according to the weather service of the Italian air ​force.