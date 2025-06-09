Cilicewa guilty of murder

Anare Vuli Cilicewa after his court hearing

Anare Vuli Cilicewa has been found guilty of murdering his de facto partner, Sabreen Shaheen Ali, by the Suva High Court.

Cilicewa, also known as ‘Rex’, appeared before Justice Pita Bulamainavalu today, where the court ruled that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Justice Bulamainavalu said the evidence showed Cilicewa intended to cause Ali’s death, or was reckless about whether his actions would lead to her death.

The court accepted evidence from 10 prosecution witnesses, along with exhibits and agreed facts presented during the trial.

Article continues after advertisement

Justice Bulamainavalu said the witnesses were credible and reliable, and their evidence was not seriously challenged during cross-examination.

The judge rejected Cilicewa’s evidence, saying it was neither credible nor reliable and could not be relied on by the court.

He said the State had proven that Cilicewa murdered Ali, as charged.

Cilicewa, who was represented by Legal Aid, has 30 days to appeal the conviction.

The matter has been adjourned to July 31 for sentencing submissions and mitigation before the court decides his sentence.