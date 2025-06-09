Rent disputes concern consumers

Consumer Council of Fiji Chief Executive Officer Seema Shandil

Landlord and tenancy disputes continue to be the biggest source of consumer complaints, with hundreds of cases recorded this year.

Consumer Council of Fiji Chief Executive Officer Seema Shandil says from January 1 to June 13, 2026, the Council received 263 complaints related to landlord and tenancy matters.

She says the complaints mainly involve disputes over tenancy agreements, bond refunds, repair and maintenance issues, property conditions, and disagreements over the rights and responsibilities of landlords and tenants.

She says the Council continues to work with consumers and businesses to resolve complaints and ensure fair treatment in the marketplace.

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“Repairs and maintenance continue to be issues where tenants continuously ask for repairs and maintenance, and that’s not being done. When they insist, they are given eviction notices. Landlord payment issues, property conditions, and disputes over the rights and obligations of both landlords and tenants.”

Shandil adds that while some businesses actively engage with the Council to address consumer concerns, there is still a need for improvement in areas such as communication, complaint handling, and providing timely solutions.

She is urging consumers to understand their rights and seek assistance when facing unfair practices.