Big-game experience behind Cakaudrove's quarter-final nerves

[Photo: FILE]

Cakaudrove captain and Fiji 7s extended squad member Aquino Savenaca believes inexperience on the big stage contributed to some of the team’s shortcomings during its Vodafone Vanua Championship quarter-final victory.

Despite defeating Tavua 19-11 to secure a place in the semi-finals, Savenaca says there are still plenty of areas the side needs to improve.

“We have a lot of areas to improve on since most of the boys are playing in front of a big crowd for the first time and being watched on television. I believe that’s one of the reasons why we had our weaknesses.”

However, the skipper is pleased with the progress made by the team this season after falling short in last year’s competition.

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“Last year we only reached the pool stages. This year has been good, as we’ve won our quarter-final and are looking forward to the semi-final.”

Cakaudrove will face Northland next Monday with a place in the Vodafone Vanua Championship final on the line.

The match will air LIVE on FBC Sports.