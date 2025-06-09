Cricket Fiji to introduce domestic drug testing

[Photo: FILE]

Cricket Fiji is set to introduce drug testing at its domestic competitions.

Chief Executive Anushil Kumar told FBC Sports that while drug testing has not previously been carried out during local tournaments, the organization is committed to implementing the measure in future competitions.

Kumar says Cricket Fiji will not tolerate the use of prohibited substances and plans to introduce a formal anti-doping policy.

He says this will be presented to the organization’s board for approval.

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Kumar says the initiative is aimed not only at protecting the integrity of the sport but also at guiding young athletes away from drugs and towards healthy lifestyles.

He says strengthening anti-doping measures is part of Cricket Fiji’s wider effort to improve governance and accountability within the organization.

He says since taking office, his immediate priorities have included completing the long-overdue Annual General Meeting, finalizing the annual audit process, and ensuring Cricket Fiji meets its reporting obligations to the International Cricket Council.

On the domestic competition calendar, Narayan says Cricket Fiji’s focus remains on strengthening local tournaments before pursuing opportunities to host international events.

The Primary Schools Championship will be held this Saturday at Furnival Park in Suva, while the Super 8 Championship is scheduled for next month at Albert Park.

He says planning is also underway for the national women’s competition.