Pathologist details severe wounds in Dr Biumaitotoya's murder trial

[Photo: FILE]

Post-mortem reports presented during the High Court trial into the death of Nadi-based doctor Isireli Biumaitotoya, also known as Dr Leli Darling, revealed that some of the injuries sustained were so severe that they are only seen in rare cases.

Dr Biumaitotoya was allegedly murdered at his home in Namaka between August 31 and September 1, 2025.

Thirty-eight-year-old Peceli Rokoravolo, who is reported to have been known to the victim, is charged with one count of murder in relation to the case.

Photographs presented in court and viewed by FBC News showed deep cuts that had torn through multiple layers of skin, muscles, and bone.

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Fiji Police Force Forensic Pathologist Dr Pranil Kumar told the court that such injuries could only occur where substantial or severe force had been applied.

The post-mortem findings highlighted injuries to the deceased’s back, forehead, back of the head, face, shoulders, and hands.

Dr. Kumar explained that one injury to the back of the head was so deep that it fractured the skull, causing pieces of the broken bone to become embedded in the brain tissue.

He further told the court that several of the wounds appeared consistent with forceful chopping actions, requiring significant force to cut through muscle and tissue.

During the trial today, the accused was given three options: to take the oath and give evidence, to call a witness, or to remain silent.

Rokoravolo chose to give evidence.

The trial will continue today.