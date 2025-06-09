Ministry denies HIV funding redeployment

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa. [Photo: FILE]

The Health Ministry will now work to ensure that HIV allocated funds are fully utilised.

Assistant Minister for Health Penioni Ravunawa has stressed this following concerns raised to the Ministry regarding the redeployment of HIV funds.

Considering that there is now a dedicated HIV taskforce, according to Ravunawa, the unit will have its own funding to operate and combat the spread of HIV and STIs in the country.

He stressed that while HIV infections continue to rise, particularly among young people aged 15- 35, it is still manageable and preventable with proper awareness, testing and treatment.

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“What we want to tell the public is that HIV is preventable. If you understand the disease transmission, it is manageable. There are medications and health support that are there. You can live a normal life even after being tested positive with HIV.”

The Assistant Minister is urging families, communities, and faith-based organizations to continue educating young people about prevention and that testing and medication are available free of charge at all health centers.

“For the first time, we have a dedicated HIV task force unit that is now being established by the Honorable Minister and approved by Cabinet. And they are the ones that have their own dedicated funding. They are the ones that are making connections to their own stakeholders.”

The unit is expected to strengthen Fiji’s HIV response by ensuring resources are properly directed to awareness campaigns, testing, and treatment, while also coordinating with schools, NGOs, and faith-based partners.