Discipline key for Team Brave Boxing

[Photo: TEAM BRAVE BOXING/ FACEBOOK]

Six boxers from the Team Brave Boxing Club will be fighting in tomorrow’s Kings Boxing Promotions event at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

Under the guidance of reputable trainer Osea Nanovu, the boxers are all set, including the WBA Oceania Lightweight champion, Mikaele Ravalaca.

Ravalaca and his Team Brave Boxing club mates have been closely monitored in the past few weeks.

The no-nonsense trainer even had to discipline one of his own ahead of the program.

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Nanovu says he had to make one change to his team because of disciplinary issues.

He says a female boxer from Namosi will replace his niece, Laite Nanovu.

‘Laite Nanovu is my niece, and she lacks discipline in some areas and is out of the team. You may have talent, but if you don’t have discipline, you will not be successful in life’.

Tickets can be purchased at Sports World Damodar City and Waimanu Road Branches in Suva.

The gates will open at 1pm on Saturday with the first fight scheduled for 3pm.

Local fans can watch the action live and exclusive for $99 on VITI+ and $199FJD for overseas viewers.

Ravalaca’s WBA Oceania Lightweight title will be on the line in the main bout against Digari Mahesh of India.

The weigh-in will be held at Ratu Sukuna Park in Suva tomorrow at 2pm.