Natadola Suite wins Fiji’s top hotel suite title again

[Photo: SUPPLIED]

The Natadola Suite at InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa has been named Fiji’s Leading Hotel Suite 2026, securing the prestigious World Travel Awards title for the sixth time.

The latest win further cements the suite’s standing among Fiji’s high-end accommodation experiences, with its beachfront location at Natadola Bay, expansive indoor and outdoor spaces and sweeping Pacific Ocean views.

InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa Regional General Manager for Fiji and the Pacific, Lachlan Walker, says the award reflects the team’s commitment to delivering exceptional experiences.

He says the Natadola Suite combines its beachfront setting with Fijian warmth, personalised service and attention to detail.

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The latest award follows previous Natadola Suite wins in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023 and 2025.

The resort says the recognition also highlights the continued appeal of Fiji’s luxury tourism offering and the confidence placed in the country by international guests and industry professionals.

The Natadola Suite offers guests a private luxury retreat overlooking Natadola Bay, supported by the resort’s dining, wellness and hospitality experiences.