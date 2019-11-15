Suva not part of Fiji Volleyball SGM

Suva will not be part of the Fiji Volleyball Federation Special General Meeting tomorrow.

The Suva association is running under an interim management whose main aim is to get their house in order first before joining the national federation.

Interim President Kemueli Naiqama says there haven’t been much volleyball activities in Suva for the past two years and now they are trying to revamp and revive their association and competitions.

Naiqama adds this is also one of the reasons Suva volleyball has not paid their $500 affiliation fee to Fiji volleyball which means they’ll miss the SGM tomorrow because they are not a financial member.

“We had come together as past players and officials of Suva volleyball association to put together certain programs which we thought would best to revamp Suva volleyball association to encourage clubs, teams to become part of the association”.

Naiqama says Suva fully supports new FVF President Liga Gukisuva.

Only 14 of the 24 registered associations will be part of the SGM tomorrow.

FVF President Gukisuva says the 14 are financial members.

The purpose of the SGM is to elect new board members and map the way forward.

The SGM will be held at the Noble House in Flagstaff, Suva tomorrow.