Tilak High U17s remain focused despite opening loss

Despite a scrappy start at the Vodafone Fiji Secondary Schools Basketball Championship, Tilak High School’s Under-17 boys team remains focused on their goal of winning the title in their division.

The side lost 37-31 to Latter Day Saints Church College Fiji in their opening match.

After finishing regular time tied at 29-all, the game went into overtime, where fatigue appeared to impact Tilak’s performance.

Head coach Ana Bavadra said she was pleased with the team’s overall performance despite their loss, and is confident they will improve as the tournament progresses.

“This is the same team that reached the under-15 finals last year and they’re playing in the under-17 grade. Our target this year is to take out the title in this grade and while it may seem hard, I know these boys has what it takes to achieve this goal.”

Tilak High is scheduled to face Suva Grammar School this afternoon.

The championship began this morning and runs through to Saturday, with games being held at Yat Sen Secondary School and Marist Brothers High School.

