Winning start for Team Fiji Tennis

Tennis Fiji National Team. [Source: Tennis Fiji/ Facebook]

Fiji’s tennis team for the Pacific Mini Games started on a positive note at Saipan in Northern Marianas.

Team Fiji tennis recorded wins in both the men and women’s category.

Saoirse Breen, Ruby Coffin and Grace Debalevu dominated in the triples defeating the Solomon Islands three sets to nil.

In the doubles Breen and Coffin beat Tahiti three sets to none.

In the men’s category, Fiji tapped aside the Federated States of Micronesia 3-0 and later edged Tuvalu two sets to one.