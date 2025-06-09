Tawake calls for support

After facing a wave of criticism and negative comments following their opening Rugby World Cup loss to Canada, Fijiana vice-captain Bitila Tawake has called on the nation to rally behind the team.

She says the players are carrying Fiji’s pride on the world stage and need encouragement more than ever as they prepare for their next clash against Scotland.

“We just need support. I think that’s one of the biggest things that we really need at this stage. We’re taking Fiji to the world and I think one thing that matters the most to us is our family back at home.”

She stressed that results on the scoreboard do not define their passion and commitment to the jersey.

“Despite the scoreboard, we’re out here repping the black and white jersey. What we do is for our country, and we take a lot of pride in it.”

With Scotland up next, Tawake says the team will keep fighting and hopes the nation will stand with them through the highs and lows.

The Vodafone fijiana will take on Scotland at 1.45 am this Sunday.

