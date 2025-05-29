Stella Maris returns after seven-year absence

Stella Maris Primary School will be marking their return to the Fiji National Schools Age Group Swimming Championship after seven years, when the tournament gets underway this weekend.

The last time the Suva-based school competed in the tournament was back in 2019, and team manager Alanieta Robanakadavu says they are happy to be back, and they are ready to make waves during the two-day tournament.

Stella Maris will be featuring 22 swimmers for the two-day tournament, which will be held at the Aquatic Center in Suva.

“Most of them are very nervous, we only have one swimmer who’s taking part in the under-12 grade, he’s in the Dolphin Club, the rest are all first timers. So they’re very nervous, but there’s some excitement as well.”

She also mentions that the support from the parents has been overwhelming over the past few weeks in preparing for this tournament.

From helping with transport, meals, and fundraisers for the tournament, Robanakadavu says they’re thankful for their strong support system.

The Fiji National Schools Age Group Championship at the Aquatic Center in Suva on Friday and Saturday, and will air Live on Viti+ for $30.





