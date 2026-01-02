Will a grassroots side reign at the Coral Coast 7s?

Only three grassroots clubs have won the prestigious McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s title since the tournament started in 2010.

Red Rock, under the guidance of the late Lote Rasiga and with the likes of Peni Gaunimeke, Jasa Veremalua, and Jone Macilai won the title in 2010 and 2012, while Yamacia lifted the I-Wau trophy in 2013, which earned a national call-up for Semi Kunatani and later launched his international career.

The third team was First Light Taveuni in 2013, and they were led by playmaker Lemeki Tulele.

Grassroots sides that have qualified for the tournament this year are Vacalea from Kadavu, Ravuka Sharks, Yaro Chiefs, Dominion Brothers, Henibua and Devo Babas.

Devo Babas now have a chance to get their hands on the title as they have taken out nearly all major prizes in Fiji’s top tournaments.

Police have won the men’s trophy five times, including the three in a row from 2018 to 2020.

Other winners are Wardens, Army and the Fiji Babas.

13 overseas sides will challenge for the title this year, including the USA 7s, Chennai Bulls from India, Aussie Select, Japan SDS, Solomon Islands’ Uso Tasi, British Army and New Zealand Development

No overseas team has been able to win the men’s title in the tournament’s history.

This year’s winner will walk away with $50,000, which is the biggest prize money for a 7s tournament in Fiji.

Day one next Thursday will start with eight women’s and youth games before the men’s action between Drua and British Army begins at 11:40am.

