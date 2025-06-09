Blues weekend boosts Pacific Harbour tourism

Pacific Harbour is looking to revive its reputation as a weekend entertainment destination through events like the Blues and Wine Weekend.

The Pearl Resort General Manager Alex Wilson says the event was created to give locals, especially those from Suva, another reason to visit Pacific Harbour.

“Pacific Harbour was central for activities, for jazz evenings, some of the big shows came here, and some of the big events for conferences and workshops were here.”

Wilson says the Blues and Wine Weekend is about more than just music; it also includes markets and beachside entertainment to create a community atmosphere.

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He says the resort plans to continue hosting similar events to attract more local visitors and support tourism in the area.

“So we’re trying to build events very similar to this, for us to actually make it a drawcard where a lot of the locals out of Suva could come away for the weekend.”

Wilson says blues music was chosen because of its strong storytelling roots and its influence across many genres, including jazz, rock, and reggae.

“We want to actually really look at the young local talent. We need to grow and nurture the new talent, the young talent.”

Wilson adds that the resort has similar events planned throughout the year in hopes of making Pacific Harbour an ideal destination for locals.