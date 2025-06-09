NFP leader seeks cane delivery payment increase

National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad says he has formally requested an increase in the cane delivery payment from $42 to $45 per tonne to provide greater support to sugarcane farmers facing rising costs.

Speaking at the NFP Working Committee meeting in Ra, Prasad revealed that he wrote to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and the Minister for Sugar on June 1 seeking an additional top-up of $10.56 per tonne for cane delivery payments.

Prasad says the government had already increased the delivery payment by $7.56 per tonne to bring it to $42 per tonne, but further assistance is needed to help growers cope with increasing transportation and farming costs.

The NFP leader also called for subsidies on fertilizer, weedicides and fuel for cane lorry operators and farmers, saying he hopes these measures will be considered in the national budget later this month.

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He acknowledged growing uncertainty within the sugar industry, warning that some farmers may delay harvesting due to concerns over rising operational expenses.

Prasad says many growers are struggling with the higher costs of cartage and farm operations, making it difficult for them to begin harvesting and supply cane to the mills.

He stressed that immediate support measures are needed to restore confidence among farmers and ensure the smooth start of the crushing season.

The NFP Leader says that despite low world sugar prices, growers have so far received $80.88 per tonne for the 2025 crop, with the final payment expected to lift the cane price above the government’s guaranteed rate of $85 per tonne.

Prasad says the government must ensure growers receive more than the guaranteed price for the 2026 season, despite challenges posed by falling global sugar prices and the ongoing fuel crisis.