Growing up with ‘Toy Story’: Andrew Stanton on 30+ years with Woody and Buzz

[Source: AP]

Andrew Stanton has spent more than half his life with “Toy Story.” He was the lead writer on the first three, a script savior on the fourth, and now, cowriter and co-director on “Toy Story 5.”

“It wasn’t the plan,” he said in a recent interview with The Associated Press. “But it wasn’t not the plan.”

Stanton has done other things than think about Woody and Buzz for the past 34 years. At Pixar, he made “A Bug’s Life” and two Oscar-winners: “Finding Nemo” and “WALL-E.” But “Toy Story” was the movie that started it all.

The one he and his peers couldn’t believe they got to make. Everything that’s happened since, he said, has been gravy.

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The new film, in theaters June 12, is widely expected to be one of the summer’s biggest hits. The past two movies made more than a billion dollars and this one is likely on the same path.

But while there is a business driving many of the decisions regarding the series, Stanton said they’ve also had a lot of time to think about where the story should go. It’s show business, yes, but they always try to put the “show” first.

Remember, there was an 11-year gap between “Toy Story 2” and “Toy Story 3,” and nine more years before the fourth movie.

It was around 2008, when they’d finally cracked the story for three, and decided that it would be the end of their time with Andy as he went off to college, that Stanton started to think wider.

“What if it went farther? What if it was a trilogy with one kid, closed that up, handed it off to another kid and started another one?” Stanton said. “That seemed really exciting to me because that’s the way life really goes with toys and mementos.

They get passed down as hand-me-downs; they go from one kid to another.”

One thing Stanton doesn’t love about the Toy Story movies are the numbers. Toy Story isn’t Rocky — it’s something else.

“They make it sound like old blockbuster thinking,” Stanton said. “The culture’s changed in the last 15 years. We all understand binging now. We all understand episodic stories. Not everything’s great for it, but some are and the Toy Story world is meant for that kind of lengthy thinking.”