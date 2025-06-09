Argentina's Balerdi out of World Cup

Argentina defender Leonardo Balerdi will miss the World Cup after suffering a calf injury on ‌his right leg.

Balerdi was named in Argentina’s 26-man ​squad last week after consistent ​performances with Olympique de Marseille, with ⁠whom he made 36 appearances across ​all competitions.

In a statement, Argentina football says Balerdi suffered a ​muscle injury in the soleus of his right leg and will not be able ​to be part of the squad ​that will play the World Cup.

Argentina has not announced a replacement yet ​for the ​27-year-old centre ⁠back who has 11 caps.

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They play Honduras in ​a friendly match later today.

⁠The defending champions will open their Group J campaign against Algeria on ⁠June ​16 before facing ​Austria and Jordan.

You can watch all FIFA World Cup games live on FBC channels.