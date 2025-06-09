Argentina's Balerdi out of World Cup

Argentina defender Leonardo Balerdi will miss the World Cup after suffering a calf injury on his right leg.
Balerdi was named in Argentina’s 26-man squad last week after consistent performances with Olympique de Marseille, with whom he made 36 appearances across all competitions.
In a statement, Argentina football says Balerdi suffered a muscle injury in the soleus of his right leg and will not be able to be part of the squad that will play the World Cup.
Argentina has not announced a replacement yet for the 27-year-old centre back who has 11 caps.
They play Honduras in a friendly match later today.
The defending champions will open their Group J campaign against Algeria on June 16 before facing Austria and Jordan.
You can watch all FIFA World Cup games live on FBC channels.